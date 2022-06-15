Labour shadow minister ‘hopes’ UK will re-join EU single market
‘We certainly need to renegotiate the deal,’ Anna McMorrin tells Labour supporters
A member of Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet told party was recorded telling supporters that she hopes the UK can re-join the EU single market and customs union.
Shadow justice minister Anna McMorrin suggested a Labour government could renegotiate the existing Brexit deal, saying: “We certainly need to renegotiate the deal.”
She also shared her desire to get Britain back in the EU single market. “I hope eventually that we will get back into the single market and customs union, and who knows then,” the frontbencher said.
