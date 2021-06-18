Anyone remember Don’t Come Home Too Soon – the official Scotland song the last time they were in a major tournament? As the Tartan Army descends on London for tonight’s clash with England, Sadiq Khan has pleaded with Scots without tickets to go home as soon as possible. But the chance to be in the capital for another one of Scotland’s (possibly) glorious failures is too good to miss. Speaking of glorious failures, it looks like DUP leader Edwin Poots is heading home too soon. Only three weeks after voting the guy in, the party has decided to force him out. A truly magnificent embarrassment. Right up there’s with Ally MacLeod’s World Cup bid of 1978.

Inside the bubble

