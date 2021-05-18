A

misplaced comment can make a lot of mischief. Elon Musk is now claiming his company has not sold its Bitcoin holdings – days after he caused huge market turbulence by hinting that he had ditched the cryptocurrency. Downing Street mischief maker David Frost has everyone on edge at the moment, after warning of “turbulence” ahead in Northern Ireland. The Brexit minister has hinted Boris Johnson’s government is ready to ditch protocol arrangements. Is Frost playing hardball again, or could No 10 suspend parts of the UK agreement with the EU?

