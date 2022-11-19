Jump to content

Brexit: Record low now think UK was right to leave EU

Brexit now considered a mistake by significant majority of the population as UK’s economic fortunes fade

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 17 November 2022 19:00
Just 32 per cent of British voters now think the UK was right to leave the EU, a new poll has found.

The figure from pollster YouGov is the lowest on record and the latest continuation of a trend stretching back to last year.

A full 56 per cent now explicitly think Britain was wrong to leave, with the rest saying they don’t know.

