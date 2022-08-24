Brexit: ‘Urgent’ need for UK-EU protocol deal amid cost of living crisis, warn business chiefs
Plan put foward by Liz Truss will create ‘myriad’ problems, say trade bodies urging ‘swift resolution’
The UK government’s plan to tear up part of its Brexit deal with the EU and replace the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally will create a “myriad” of new problems, business leaders have warned.
The Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group – which includes Logistics UK, CBI NI and Manufacturing NI – said soaring inflation mean there was an “urgent” need for compromise with Brussels.
The trade coalition said legislative plan put forward by foreign secretary Liz Truss in June would put the region’s export economy at risk, as well as creating “legal and commercial risks” for its businesses.
