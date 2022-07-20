‘Waste of everyone’s time’: New government video sets out Brexit paperwork mountain

A new government video explains the costly and time-consuming barriers that must be overcome to trade with the EU since Brexit – running to three-and-a-half minutes.

The mountain of paperwork required – as the price for leaving the EU single market and customs union – takes in form-filling, recruiting a customs agent and meeting rules of origin.

The video lists around 15 stages to go through in order for “Edward to sell thousands of pounds worth of glassware to Elise’s shop in France”, a frictionless process before Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.