Government finds 1,400 ‘forgotten’ EU laws to ditch under Brexit bill

Officials are said to have discovered another 1,400 pieces of retained EU law that the government had hoped to ditch by the end of next year under Brexit legislation tabled by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

It marks another blow for the planned “bonfire” of Brussels regulations, following an admission that an existing dashboard containing around 2,400 EU laws was “not comprehensive”.

The 1,400 “long-forgotten” retained laws were turned up by researchers at the National Archives, according to the Financial Times – making the plan to wipe EU rules from the statute books more difficult.