MEPs want Elon Musk to come to European Parliament for Twitter grilling

European legislators say website must not become ‘dystopian hellscape’ and follow law

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 08 November 2022 16:00
<p>Elon Musk now owns Twitter </p>

Elon Musk now owns Twitter

(REUTERS)

Elon Musk could be asked to appear before the European Parliament to answer questions about his takeover of Twitter.

MEPs from the liberal Renew group have written to the EU legislature's president asking her to invite the billionaire to attend a scrutiny session.

Dita Charanzová, the group's top MEP on the European Parliament’s internal market committee, said Twitter could not be left to become a "dystopian hellscape" and that EU laws had to be followed.

