Labour’s London mayor calls for return to EU single market

London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan has called for the party to push for a return to the EU single market, describing Brexit as “the biggest piece of self-inflicted harm ever done to a country”.

Mr Khan’s comments put him at odds with party leader Sir Kier Starmer, who has said he wants to “make Brexit work”, but is not advocating rejoining the single market, which the UK left in 2021.

It comes after frontbencher Anna McMorrin was reprimanded for telling a private meeting that she hoped the UK could re-enter the single market if Labour won office.