Conservative minister Steve Baker has said he is “really sorry” to the EU for “not always behaving” in a way that fostered trust.

Mr Baker, a Northern Ireland minister in Liz Truss’s government, said he wanted to show “humility” about the way he and other Brexiteers had behaved during Brexit negotiations.

The former leader of the Tory European Research Group (ERG) also apologised to the Republic of Ireland, and said relations with the Irish government “are not where they should be”.