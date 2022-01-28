Post-Brexit trade deals present a “real risk” to UK farming standards, campaigners have warned, as the EU introduces tough new restrictions on the use of antibiotics on animals.

The UK has failed to follow the EU in new legislation introduced on Friday that curbs the routine use of antibiotics on farm animals. Animal rights and medical campaign groups have warned that the UK have been left “exposed” with “weaker rules”, which would lead to further deadly antibiotic-resistant infections.

However livestock industry chiefs have said that the UK does not need blanket regulation on use of the drugs and said that producers will maintain their high standards.