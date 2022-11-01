Gigafactory plans close to collapse raising fresh doubts about UK car industry
Flagship industry in race against time to build battery production to meet looming ‘rules of origin’
Plans for a £3.8bn battery gigafactory are close to collapse, in a move raising fresh questions about the UK car industry following the Brexit trade deal.
The troubles that have hit the UK start-up Britishvolt are also a major embarrassment for Boris Johnson – who hailed the firm as a key part of his “Green Industrial Revolution” earlier this year.
The firm – which planned to create 300 jobs through the factory in Northumberland – is poised to enter administration after struggling to find investors.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies