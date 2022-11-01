Jump to content

Gigafactory plans close to collapse raising fresh doubts about UK car industry

Flagship industry in race against time to build battery production to meet looming ‘rules of origin’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 31 October 2022 15:14
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Plans for a £3.8bn battery gigafactory are close to collapse, in a move raising fresh questions about the UK car industry following the Brexit trade deal.

The troubles that have hit the UK start-up Britishvolt are also a major embarrassment for Boris Johnson – who hailed the firm as a key part of his “Green Industrial Revolution” earlier this year.

The firm – which planned to create 300 jobs through the factory in Northumberland – is poised to enter administration after struggling to find investors.

