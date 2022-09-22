Brexit: Liz Truss tries to reassure Joe Biden over protocol plan
PM tells US president she wants peace agreement ‘upheld’ amid concerns about row with EU
Liz Truss has sought to reassure US president Joe Biden on her plan for the Northern Ireland Protocol, after US officials expressed concerns about the potential risks to the Good Friday peace agreement.
Mr Biden told Ms Truss he is “looking forward to hearing what’s on your mind”, amid the ongoing row with the EU over her plan to unilaterally override protocol checks with highly-controversial legislation.
In remarks as they sat down for bilateral talks, the prime minister told the president she would explain how “we make sure” the Good Friday Agreement is “upheld into the future”.
