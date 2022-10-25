UK may need IMF bailout unless Brexit redone, says City chief

Britain may need a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is on the path to becoming the “sick man of Europe” because of Brexit, a senior finance chief has warned.

Former Conservative donor Guy Hands, founder of private equity company Terra Firma, launched a scathing attack on the party.

Pointing to Brexit as a key reason for economic turmoil, Mr Hands said the Tories needed to admit to “mistakes they’ve made in the last six years, which have, frankly, put this country on a path to be the sick man of Europe”.