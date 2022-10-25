UK may need IMF bailout unless Brexit redone, says City chief

UK may need IMF bailout unless Brexit renegotiated, says City finance chief
Britain on path to become ‘sick man of Europe’, says former Tory donor
Britain may need a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is on the path to becoming the “sick man of Europe” because of Brexit, a senior finance chief has warned.
Former Conservative donor Guy Hands, founder of private equity company Terra Firma, launched a scathing attack on the party.
Pointing to Brexit as a key reason for economic turmoil, Mr Hands said the Tories needed to admit to “mistakes they’ve made in the last six years, which have, frankly, put this country on a path to be the sick man of Europe”.
