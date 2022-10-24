Rishi Sunak – live: Former chancellor poised to become PM after Johnson drops out of race
Frontrunner eyes victory with nearly six times as many public backers as Penny Mordaunt
Boris Johnson confirms he will not stand in Tory leadership race
Rishi Sunak looks set for a coronation today as the UK’s third prime minister this year after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership race last night.
Mr Johnson’s retreat left Mr Sunak and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss, with the former chancellor enjoying an overwhelming lead in endorsements from Tory MPs.
The former chancellor was closing in on the figure of 179 nominations from Tory MPs needed to account for half the parliamentary party on Sunday night, as Ms Mordaunt trailed far behind with a mere 26 public declarations of support.
Mr Johnson accused his rivals of failing to come together with him for the sake of the country and doubled down on claims that he had “cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations” required to appear on the ballot of Conservative MPs.
But he said he had “sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do”, adding: “You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries – the uber Boris Johnson loyalist – has said it will be “impossible” to avoid a general election after the ex-PM pulled out of the race.
“Rishi and Penny, despite requests from Boris refused to unite which would have made governing utterly impossible. Penny actually asked him to step aside for her. It will now be impossible to avoid a GE,” she tweeted.
Give us a general election, say voters on the streets
The government is facing mounting calls to hold a general election after Liz Truss resigned following 45 days in Downing Street.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has demanded a general election “now”, with Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon following suit, saying it is a “democratic imperative” after Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation.
Read here what British voters think.
Liz Truss holds back-to-back farewell parties at Chequers
Liz Truss held a series of parties at Chequers, the prime minister’s countryside residence, this weekend to bid farewell to ministers and staff who supported her fleeting premiership.
Ms Truss survived just 45 days in No 10, consigning herself to the history books as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.
Announcing her decision at the Downing Street lectern on Thursday afternoon, the outgoing PM confirmed there would be another leadership election to be completed within the week.
Emily Atkinson has more.
Labour MPs push for general election
Labour lawmakers are pushing for the general election after former chancellor Rishi Sunak emerged as the frontrunner to become the UK’s new prime minister.
“So Parliament’s richest MP will be the one unleashing huge cuts to our public services,” said Richard Burgon after former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the race.
“What a sick joke. General Election now!”
“If Rishi Sunak becomes PM without a single interview or a smidgin of scrutiny, let alone a public vote, the British electoral system will look no more democratic than a banana republic,” wrote Chris Bryant.
“He will have no mandate. And that is disgraceful.”
Sunak set for coronation as new PM today
Rishi Sunak looks set for coronation today as the UK’s third prime minister this year after Boris Johnson sensationally pulled out of the race late on Sunday night.
Mr Johnson’s retreat leaves Mr Sunak and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss, with the former chancellor enjoying an overwhelming lead in endorsements from Tory MPs.
The former prime minister’s withdrawal from the contest is a significant humiliation, after he authorised allies to brief that he was ready to return to Downing Street less than two months after his ejection and flew home from a Caribbean holiday to muster support.
Starmer under pressure from left
Keir Starmer is under growing pressure from the left of his party for a more radically redistributive economic programme in the light of mounting evidence of public fatigue with Conservative austerity.
The Labour leader today issued a warning that perilous economic conditions would constrain the party’s scope for action if it wins the next general election.
But former shadow cabinet member and standard-bearer of the left Rebecca Long-Bailey echoed the frustration of many on the left at what they view as an excessively cautious approach at a time when Labour is riding high with poll leads of more than 30 points over the Tories.
Andrew Woodcock has more.
Johnson ally expresses surprise at ‘unexpected’ announcement
An ally of Boris Johnson who has been widely quoted during his unofficial leadership bid has described his surprise at tonight’s announcement.
“Well that was unexpected. Off to bed,” said Tory minister Sir James Duddridge.
Labour’s Jess Phillips, however, suggested it was “entirely [predictable]”.
Britain at risk of looking like ‘banana republic’, says Labour MP
Britain would look like a “banana republic” if Rishi Sunak became prime minister tomorrow, the Labour chair of the Commons standards committee has claimed.
Sunak will be ‘just as bad’ for people of Scotland, says Ian Blackford
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has claimed that Rishi Sunak will be “just as bad” for the people of Scotland after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to become the next prime minister.
“No Tory prime minister can or will deliver for Scotland, and with his record of callous austerity from his time as chancellor we know Rishi Sunak will be just as bad as Johnson was for the people of Scotland,” said Mr Blackford – who may well be facing Mr Sunak at the next session of PMQs.
“Having wrecked the economy, in a period of rule that’s seen mortgage rates rise, pensions fall, and soaring inflation driving up household bills, the last thing the country needs is another unelected Tory in Downing Street.
“If Tory MPs have any respect for democracy they’ll put the pressure on the new prime minister to immediately call a general election. This entire saga has shown exactly why Scotland needs independence – so we can once and for all escape the chaos and calamity of undemocratic Tory rule.”
He added: “That the Tories can foist upon us a third prime minister in just three years without an election, in the midst of a cost of living and economic crisis of their making, speaks to how unfair and undemocratic this Westminster system is.”
Penny Mordaunt confirms she is ‘still running’ to be PM
Penny Mordaunt has confirmed that she is still running in the race to succeed Liz Truss.
“Penny is the unifying candidate who is most likely to keep the wings of the Conservative Party together and polling shows that she is the most likely candidate to hold onto the seats the Conservative Party gained in 2019,” a campaign source said.
“Ed Balls, shadow cabinet ministers and Labour advisers have all said Penny is the candidate Keir Starmer fears the most.”
