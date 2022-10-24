✕ Close Boris Johnson confirms he will not stand in Tory leadership race

Rishi Sunak looks set for a coronation today as the UK’s third prime minister this year after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership race last night.

Mr Johnson’s retreat left Mr Sunak and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss, with the former chancellor enjoying an overwhelming lead in endorsements from Tory MPs.

The former chancellor was closing in on the figure of 179 nominations from Tory MPs needed to account for half the parliamentary party on Sunday night, as Ms Mordaunt trailed far behind with a mere 26 public declarations of support.

Mr Johnson accused his rivals of failing to come together with him for the sake of the country and doubled down on claims that he had “cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations” required to appear on the ballot of Conservative MPs.

But he said he had “sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do”, adding: “You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”