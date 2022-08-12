Top British business bodies have warned the government against rushing into a bad trade deal with India to meet a self-imposed deadline to get it “done by Diwali”.

Boris Johnson urged negotiators to finalise a post-Brexit free trade agreement before the annual Indian festival, which falls 24 October, during his visit to the country in spring.

But a group of 11 bodies representing tech, manufacturing and the services industry have written to trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan – urging her not to compromise on the “substance” to meet the timetable.