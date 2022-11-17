Jump to content

Brexit: Plans for costly new tests on goods before sale shelved in another U-turn

Businesses had protested that the ‘UKCA’ quality mark represented pointless and costly red tape

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 14 November 2022 18:57
Jeremy Hunt recognises Brexit has imposed costs on UK economy

Plans to force UK firms to put their goods through expensive new tests before they can go on sale have been shelved, in another Brexit U-turn.

The new “UKCA” quality mark was due to replace the EU’s “CE” badge from 1 January – as a symbol of Britain having the left the bloc – but ministers now accept it would be a “burden for business”.

Businesses had protested that the tests would represent pointless and costly red tape where goods have already been approved by the EU as meeting the standard required.

