Brexit: Plans for costly new tests on goods before sale shelved in another U-turn
Businesses had protested that the ‘UKCA’ quality mark represented pointless and costly red tape
Plans to force UK firms to put their goods through expensive new tests before they can go on sale have been shelved, in another Brexit U-turn.
The new “UKCA” quality mark was due to replace the EU’s “CE” badge from 1 January – as a symbol of Britain having the left the bloc – but ministers now accept it would be a “burden for business”.
Businesses had protested that the tests would represent pointless and costly red tape where goods have already been approved by the EU as meeting the standard required.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies