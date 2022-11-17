Plans to force UK firms to put their goods through expensive new tests before they can go on sale have been shelved, in another Brexit U-turn.

The new “UKCA” quality mark was due to replace the EU’s “CE” badge from 1 January – as a symbol of Britain having the left the bloc – but ministers now accept it would be a “burden for business”.

Businesses had protested that the tests would represent pointless and costly red tape where goods have already been approved by the EU as meeting the standard required.