Why just 7 per cent of Britain’s native woodland is in good shape
‘It’s important that it’s the right tree in the right place,’ one expert tells Saphora Smith
Britain’s woods are in a bad way.
Despite the widespread appreciation that woodland is important for wildlife and biodiversity, helps combat the climate emergency by capturing carbon and benefits people’s health and wellbeing, the vast majority of Britain’s native woodland is not healthy.
In fact, just 7 per cent is in good ecological condition, according to the Woodland Trust.
