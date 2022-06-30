Volunteers wanted for study into first-ever treatment for ‘broken heart syndrome’
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy was only discovered in the late 90s
Volunteers are being sought for a trial of a treatment for the condition known as “broken heart syndrome”, first discovered in the late 1990s.
University of Aberdeen researchers want to recruit nearly 100 Scottish people for the trial, which will include a programme of exercise and psychological therapies for those diagnosed with the condition.
The condition, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy,involves the heart muscle becomes suddenly weakened is said to affect around 5,000 people across the UK every year and at least 7 per cent of all heart attacks are attributed to it.
