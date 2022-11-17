UK stuck in ‘Tory doom loop’ of emergency budgets, Labour says

The British economy is stuck in a "doom loop" of emergency Conservative budgets, Labour has said – as Jeremy Hunt prepares to give his autumn statement.
Mr Hunt is expected to enact significant tax rises and spending cuts, which he says will restore economic "stability".
It comes just weeks after Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled huge unfunded tax cuts, which sent financial markets haywire and led to Ms Truss's resignation as prime minister.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies