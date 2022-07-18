Jump to content
Cats rescued from wildfires at higher risk of deadly blood clots, scientists warn

‘Findings may open new doors to looking at how wildfires impact cardiovascular health in humans’

Vishwam Sankaran
Monday 18 July 2022 15:43
Wildfires rage as parts of Europe battle record heatwave

Cats rescued in California wildfires that suffered burns and smoke inhalation are at risk of forming deadly blood clots, a new study finds.

Researchers at the University of California, Davis, say their new findings could change the standard of care that cats rescued from wildfires receive, and hopefully save more lives.

The study, published last week in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science, assessed cats that were treated for their injuries from the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, specifically looking at their platelets – the cells that circulate in the blood and help stop bleeding or form blood clots.

