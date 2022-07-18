Cats rescued in California wildfires that suffered burns and smoke inhalation are at risk of forming deadly blood clots, a new study finds.

Researchers at the University of California, Davis, say their new findings could change the standard of care that cats rescued from wildfires receive, and hopefully save more lives.

The study, published last week in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science, assessed cats that were treated for their injuries from the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, specifically looking at their platelets – the cells that circulate in the blood and help stop bleeding or form blood clots.