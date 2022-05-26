‘Out of touch’ Rishi Sunak ‘pays £10,000’ for private helicopter trip to Tory dinner
Chancellor shells out of his own pocket for return trip to Wales
Rishi Sunak has been branded “out of touch” after reportedly paying more than £10,000 to fly by private helicopter to a Tory dinner in Wales.
The chancellor is said to have shelled out of his own pocket for the round-trip from Battersea heliport in London to the Conservative conference event in Newtown, Powys, at the weekend.
Labour has called Mr Sunak “out of touch” with ordinary voters, with shadow financial secretary James Murray saying he should “start paying attention to the problem most families face – soaring bills and rising prices”.
