Windfall tax ‘won’t help’ cost of living crisis energy firms say as 31 call on Sunak to ditch idea
Signatories warn that the industry is only in the early days of a recovery.
UK companies servicing oil and gas operators have urged the Prime Minister and the Chancellor against enforcing a windfall tax, in an open letter.
Political pressure has mounted on the UK Government for a one-off additional tax to fund support for customers facing higher energy bills.
In response, 31 organisations in the UK’s offshore energy supply chain have written an open letter calling for an end to speculation about such a tax.
