Windfall tax ‘won’t help’ cost of living crisis energy firms say as 31 call on Sunak to ditch idea

Signatories warn that the industry is only in the early days of a recovery.

Katharine Hay,Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 24 May 2022 17:46
Offshore Energies UK has written an open letter to warn about a windfall tax (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

UK companies servicing oil and gas operators have urged the Prime Minister and the Chancellor against enforcing a windfall tax, in an open letter.

Political pressure has mounted on the UK Government for a one-off additional tax to fund support for customers facing higher energy bills.

In response, 31 organisations in the UK’s offshore energy supply chain have written an open letter calling for an end to speculation about such a tax.

