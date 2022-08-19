Three-quarters of people have made “a lot” or “some” changes to help tackle the worsening climate crisis, a new survey has found.

The poll published by the Office of National Statistics addresssed the recent extreme heat recorded in the UK as well as concern and action around the climate emergency.

Its results show that 75 per cent of the population are worried or very worried about the impact of climate breakdown, around one in five people said their leisure activities were affected by the heatwave, and around one in seven said their general health had been impacted. More than half said they had not been affected.