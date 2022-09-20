The controversial sell-off of Channel 4 could be ditched, the new culture secretary has suggested, as Liz Truss’s new government reviews its broadcasting policy.

Michelle Donelan also said she would look again at the future of the BBC licence fee – after her predecessor, Nadine Dorries, outlined plans to overhaul the broadcaster’s funding model.

And she confirmed a review of the Online Safety Bill, after Tory MPs joined criticism that the intent to restrict some “legal but harmful” speech is an assault on free speech.