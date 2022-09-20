Channel 4 sell-off could be ditched, new culture secretary says, after protests
Michelle Donelan will also look again at future of BBC licence fee – after Nadine Dorries outlined overhaul
The controversial sell-off of Channel 4 could be ditched, the new culture secretary has suggested, as Liz Truss’s new government reviews its broadcasting policy.
Michelle Donelan also said she would look again at the future of the BBC licence fee – after her predecessor, Nadine Dorries, outlined plans to overhaul the broadcaster’s funding model.
And she confirmed a review of the Online Safety Bill, after Tory MPs joined criticism that the intent to restrict some “legal but harmful” speech is an assault on free speech.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies