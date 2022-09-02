Hundreds of TV and film producers urge new PM to abandon privatisation of Channel 4
Abandoning move would ‘honour Margaret Thatcher’s legacy’, letter says
Hundreds of TV and production companies have urged the next prime minister to scrap the privatisation of Channel 4.
The government announced controversial plans to sell off the broadcaster earlier this year, which was met with criticism from the creative industry, politicians and celebrities.
Channel 4 has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising.
