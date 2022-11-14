Immigration minister reported to watchdog for ‘twisting’ statistics on Channel migrants
Exclusive: Letter to UK Statistics Authority warns data is being ‘used to justify new pieces of legislation’ in parliament
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been reported to the statistics watchdog after allegedly misleading MPs over migrants crossing the English Channel.
A letter to the UK Statistics Authority, which has previously rebuked Priti Patel and Boris Johnson about their representation of official figures, said data had been “used to justify” controversial new immigration laws.
The document, seen by The Independent, cited statements made by Mr Jenrick in the House of Commons and during media appearances earlier this month.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies