Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been reported to the statistics watchdog after allegedly misleading MPs over migrants crossing the English Channel.

A letter to the UK Statistics Authority, which has previously rebuked Priti Patel and Boris Johnson about their representation of official figures, said data had been “used to justify” controversial new immigration laws.

The document, seen by The Independent, cited statements made by Mr Jenrick in the House of Commons and during media appearances earlier this month.