Immigration minister reported to watchdog for ‘twisting’ statistics on Channel migrants

Exclusive: Letter to UK Statistics Authority warns data is being ‘used to justify new pieces of legislation’ in parliament

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Monday 14 November 2022 09:36
<p>Home Office minister Robert Jenrick with Natalie Elphicke, MP for the Dover constituency, during a visit to meet residents in the Aycliffe area of Dover, Kent Picture date: Friday November 4, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)</p>

Home Office minister Robert Jenrick with Natalie Elphicke, MP for the Dover constituency, during a visit to meet residents in the Aycliffe area of Dover, Kent Picture date: Friday November 4, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

(PA Wire)

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been reported to the statistics watchdog after allegedly misleading MPs over migrants crossing the English Channel.

A letter to the UK Statistics Authority, which has previously rebuked Priti Patel and Boris Johnson about their representation of official figures, said data had been “used to justify” controversial new immigration laws.

The document, seen by The Independent, cited statements made by Mr Jenrick in the House of Commons and during media appearances earlier this month.

