Older people are more likely than their younger compatriots to donate to charity, but direct their aid to groups within their own countries, a study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham, Oxford University and the University of Vienna quizzed thousands of people on how they would donate a hypothetical amount of money.

First told the average daily income in their country, participants were then asked how much they would keep and how much they would give away to charities helping coronavirus victims either at home or abroad.