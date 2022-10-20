‘Livid’ Tory backbencher says he has ‘had enough of talentless people’

A Conservative backbencher has said he has “had enough of talentless people“ after MPs were allegedly “manhandled” and “bullied” in the House of Commons during a vote on fracking.

MP Sir Charles Walker was visibly angry as he said MPs were all at the despatch box when they were told - contrary to earlier instructions - that the division would no longer be treated as a vote of confidence.

The U-turn caused chaos in the division lobbies and Labour’s Chris Bryant claimed he saw MPs being “physically manhandled” and “bullied” into the voting lobby.