‘Livid’ Tory backbencher says he has ‘had enough of talentless people’
Conservative backbencher says he has ‘not seen anything like’ scenes in Commons on Wednesday
A Conservative backbencher has said he has “had enough of talentless people“ after MPs were allegedly “manhandled” and “bullied” in the House of Commons during a vote on fracking.
MP Sir Charles Walker was visibly angry as he said MPs were all at the despatch box when they were told - contrary to earlier instructions - that the division would no longer be treated as a vote of confidence.
The U-turn caused chaos in the division lobbies and Labour’s Chris Bryant claimed he saw MPs being “physically manhandled” and “bullied” into the voting lobby.
