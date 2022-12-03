The average cost of Christmas dinner will rise by more than 20 per cent this year, according to analysis of major supermarkets’ food prices.

The soaring cost of living is squeezing many households’ budgets this festive season, and research by the retail analysis firm Assosia explores the extent to which rising prices will impact items typically adorning the dinner table on 25 December.

The firm compared the year-on-year rise in the price of multiple different items across a range of supermarkets, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi click-and-collect.