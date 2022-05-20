Desk shortage forcing civil servants to work in corridors and canteens after back-to-office order
Staff outnumber desks by two to-one acrossd department, report says
Civil servants at the Department for Education (DfE) have been forced to work in canteens and corridors due to a shortage of desks after being ordered back into office.
Staff have been left struggling to find space to work after Jacob Rees-Mogg, the cabinet secretary for efficiencies, launched a concerted campaign to end home-working.
Whole teams have been turned away from some offices because of overcrowding, according to Schools Week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies