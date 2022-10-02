Tackling climate crisis should be funded by general taxation, report says

Money from general taxation should be used to help tackle the climate crisis, a new report says.

Stop Climate Chaos Scotland's (SCCS) report said the global climate crisis is such an emergency that public finances should be made available to help Scotland meet its climate goals.

The report, which is comprised of a coalition of environmental and international development non-governmental organizations, acknowledges the financial pressures created by the cost of living crisis and argues that actions to tackle it can and must complement those required to avert “even deeper climate chaos”.