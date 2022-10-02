Jump to content

Tackling climate crisis should be funded by general taxation, report says

Campaign group says support from public finances must be considered if ‘we are serious about tackling climate emergency’

Matt Mathers
Sunday 02 October 2022 15:39
Comments
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

Money from general taxation should be used to help tackle the climate crisis, a new report says.

Stop Climate Chaos Scotland's (SCCS) report said the global climate crisis is such an emergency that public finances should be made available to help Scotland meet its climate goals.

The report, which is comprised of a coalition of environmental and international development non-governmental organizations, acknowledges the financial pressures created by the cost of living crisis and argues that actions to tackle it can and must complement those required to avert “even deeper climate chaos”.

