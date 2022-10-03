Labour is “very clearly” the favourite to win the next general election and is heading for a landslide majority of more than 100, polling guru Sir John Curtice has said.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham Prof Curtice said Sir Keir Starmer party’s was, based on current numbers, on course for a “three-figure majority”.

If confirmed in the ballot expected in 2024, this would be the largest advantage for any political party since at least 2001, when Tony Blair scooped a majority of 167 over William Hague’s Tories, and would far outstrip Boris Johnson’s margin of 80 in 2019.