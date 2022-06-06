Pandemic led to £140bn-worth of ‘forced saving’, ONS says

Household saving peaked at record 23.9 per cent between April and June 2020, Chiara Giordano reports

Monday 06 June 2022 14:36
Comments
<p>The coronavirus pandemic led to £140bn-worth of ‘forced saving’, according to ONS analysis </p>

The coronavirus pandemic led to £140bn-worth of ‘forced saving’, according to ONS analysis

(Getty Images)

More than £140 billion worth of household savings during the coronavirus pandemic were “forced” because of a lack of spending opportunities, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has estimated.

About three-quarters of the increase in household saving during the Covid-19 crisis was the result of forced saving - amounting to more than £140 billion or about 10 per cent of annual household disposable income - the ONS said.

People often save to give themselves a protective buffer in case they have a big expense or a sudden drop in income.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in