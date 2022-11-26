‘Humanitarian crisis’: One million young families face fuel poverty in 2023
Exclusive: Almost 200,000 more households with young children will be pushed into financial trouble when bills rise in April, research finds
Over one million young families in England will be in fuel poverty by spring, according to new figures shared with The Independent.
The number of families with children under five who are living in fuel poverty will rise from 860,000 to 1,050,000 when changes announced in the autumn Budget kick in from April, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition of charities has estimated.
Gas and electricity bills are set to soar again after the chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed that the energy price guarantee would rise on 1 April, pushing up average annual costs from £2,100 to £3,000.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies