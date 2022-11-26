Over one million young families in England will be in fuel poverty by spring, according to new figures shared with The Independent.

The number of families with children under five who are living in fuel poverty will rise from 860,000 to 1,050,000 when changes announced in the autumn Budget kick in from April, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition of charities has estimated.

Gas and electricity bills are set to soar again after the chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed that the energy price guarantee would rise on 1 April, pushing up average annual costs from £2,100 to £3,000.