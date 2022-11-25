Jump to content

Olivia Colman backs The Independent’s Christmas appeal as donations hit £2m in four days

On The Breadline: Christmas campaign to help people in cost of living crisis raises £2m in four days

David Cohen
Campaigns Editor
Friday 25 November 2022 11:00
Olivia Colman has backed The Independent's Christmas appeal

Olivia Colman has backed The Independent’s Christmas appeal

(PA Archive)

Our Christmas campaign to help people struggling under the burden of the rising cost of living soared passed the £2m mark today, thanks to £100,000 donations from both British Airways and eBay.

On the Breadline, our joint campaign with sister title the Evening Standard and in partnership with Comic Relief, also received support from Hollywood and TV stars Olivia Colman and David Tennant, who appealed to readers to “ease the pressure on families who don’t know where to turn”.

Olivia Colman said: “If you are looking for a way to help ease the enormous burden and pressure facing families in this time of national crisis, please think about supporting The Independent’s and Evening Standard’s incredibly important appeal to raise money with Comic Relief and support those who vitally need it this winter”.

David Tennant added: “Together we can ease the pressure and take some of the stress away from families who don’t know where to turn – getting behind this much-needed emergency appeal will get support like food, warm clothes and energy top-up cards, to people who need it most.”

The money raised will be given in grants to community organisations that support disadvantaged people in London and across the UK.

Other big donors so far include Sainsbury’s and Amazon, who donated six-figure amounts on top of the initial £1m pledged by Comic Relief.

Click here to donate to our campaign

Lisa Tremble, British Airways’ chief corporate affairs officer, said: “We have proudly supported Comic Relief for over 12 years, raising a staggering £27 million thanks to the generosity of our customers and colleagues.

“We know that now more than ever our help is needed to support families as the cost of living crisis takes hold, so we are pleased to get behind this vital campaign to help those who need it most.”

( Independent)

Murray Lambell, general manager of eBay UK, said: “eBay is committed to creating economic opportunity for all and we’re proud to support this timely winter appeal addressing the cost of living crisis.

“At eBay we know the power of community, which is why our eBay for Charity platform allows our users to get involved.

“Whether you choose to give a percentage of your earnings when you sell on eBay, donate via our Give at Checkout feature, or give money directly to the On the Breadline appeal in partnership with Comic Relief through our onsite ads, you have an opportunity to make a difference this winter.”

