Our Christmas appeal to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis was given another boost today with a £300,000 donation from Amazon, taking the total raised to more than £1.8m.

Lenny Henry, who co-founded Comic Relief, our appeal partner, backed our campaign and called on people to rally around because “together we can make a difference”.

The comedian, who is one of Britain’s best-loved personalities, said: “I’m incredibly proud that since Comic Relief began it has been there to support people when they need it most, and I’m equally proud of how people join together to make that support possible.

“The cost of living crisis is a time when the most vulnerable communities will be hit hardest. No one should be scared of what this winter might bring for them and their families. But together we can change this, together we can make a difference.”

On the Breadline, our joint campaign with sister title the Evening Standard, launched this week with Comic Relief pledging £1m.

Money raised will be given out in grants to organisations helping disadvantaged people across the UK.

The Independent’s campaign to help the disadvantaged ( Independent)

John Boumphrey, UK country manager of Amazon, said: “Your focus on grassroots organisations up and down the country who are bearing witness to the challenges that many people face this winter is more important than ever.

“At Amazon, we aim to use our scale as a force for good in communities where we operate.

“In addition to the £300,0000 donation to your On the Breadline appeal in partnership with Comic Relief, this year we invite Amazon customers to also support the cause and donate via our website where 100 per cent of the donations will also go directly to the appeal.”