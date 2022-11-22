Today’s Britain is reminiscent of Dickensian times

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With skyrocketing energy bills, soaring food prices and spiralling levels of inflation not seen for 40 years, the cost of living crisis will affect people countrywide – but it will not be equally felt. For those living on the breadline, because they barely scrape by in low-income jobs or are on benefits, this is a harrowing time.

Ordinary people are having to make agonising choices reminiscent of Dickensian times – whether to heat or eat, endure chronic toothache or repair the washing machine, sit in the dark or buy the kids a treat. And with winter approaching and the cold weather still to set in, many feel terror in their heart as they contemplate rising energy bills dropping through their letterbox.

The Independent’s campaign to help the disadvantaged ( Independent)

That is why today I am proud to announce that in the great campaigning tradition of this paper, we have joined forces with our sister title the Evening Standard to launch our cost of living Christmas appeal, On the Breadline. We are partnering with Comic Relief, who have pledged £1m to get us under way, and we are hoping that corporations, philanthropists, foundations – and you the reader – will donate generously. Money raised will be given in grants to charities and organisations across the UK that help people who are struggling the most.

As we negotiate the unforeseen contours of this crisis, we must ensure the most vulnerable are protected and have places of support to turn to – a role that the organisations we will fund so brilliantly fulfil.

I have no doubt that you will give generously, as you always have, so that we can pay it forward and make sure that in this moment of great hardship, there is also reason for hope and even cheer.

Yours, Evgeny

Lord Lebedev is a shareholder of The Independent and Evening Standard