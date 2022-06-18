Thousands to march in London demanding ‘better deal’ for workers in cost of living crisis

Thousands are expected to join protests on Saturday demanding a ‘better deal’ for workers

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Saturday 18 June 2022 15:33
(PA)

Thousands of people are set to join a mass demonstration in London urging Boris Johnson’s government do do more in the cost of living crisis and provide a better deal for workers.

The Trade Union Congress, which is organising the event on Saturday, said workers are suffering the “longest and hardest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history.

Frances O’Grady, the head of the TUC, said millions had been left “without a safety net as bills and prices skyrocket”, with the Bank of England forecasting that inflation could reach 11 per cent in the autumn.

