Almost half of UK adults struggling with energy bills ahead of price hike, poll finds

Labour demands energy price cap freeze as cost of living crisis deepens

Rory Sullivan
Friday 19 August 2022 17:16
Comments
<p>A customer looks at their energy bill. </p>

A customer looks at their energy bill.

(PA Archive)

Nearly half of British adults have said they are struggling to afford their energy bills, which are expected to jump by more than £1,600 a year this autumn.

As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, a poll from the Office for National Statistics found that 45 per cent of the country’s adults are already having difficulty making ends meet.

The assessment precedes an anticipated spike in the average household’s annual energy bills from £1,971 to almost £3,600 in October.

