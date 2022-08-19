Rishi Sunak has warned Tories that voters will never “forgive” the party if Liz Truss wins power and fails to rescue poorer people from rocketing energy bills.

In a fierce attack on his rival’s plans for the looming crisis, the underdog in the leadership race said the public would not accept a “moral failure” to help the most vulnerable.

Ms Truss has attacked “handouts” while planning tax cuts – but, at hustings in Belfast, Mr Sunak warned they would give £1,700 to a someone on a cabinet minister’s salary, but only £1 a week to the lowest-paid.