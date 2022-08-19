Voters will never ‘forgive’ Tories refusing to act on energy bills crisis, Rishi Sunak warns party
Shadow chancellor condemns ‘moral failure’ of rival’s plans – but Liz Truss sticks to guns on tax cuts
Rishi Sunak has warned Tories that voters will never “forgive” the party if Liz Truss wins power and fails to rescue poorer people from rocketing energy bills.
In a fierce attack on his rival’s plans for the looming crisis, the underdog in the leadership race said the public would not accept a “moral failure” to help the most vulnerable.
Ms Truss has attacked “handouts” while planning tax cuts – but, at hustings in Belfast, Mr Sunak warned they would give £1,700 to a someone on a cabinet minister’s salary, but only £1 a week to the lowest-paid.
