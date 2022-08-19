Jump to content
Voters will never ‘forgive’ Tories refusing to act on energy bills crisis, Rishi Sunak warns party

Shadow chancellor condemns ‘moral failure’ of rival’s plans – but Liz Truss sticks to guns on tax cuts

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 17 August 2022 15:47
Rishi Sunak warns voters will never forgive Tories failing to act on energy bills

Rishi Sunak has warned Tories that voters will never “forgive” the party if Liz Truss wins power and fails to rescue poorer people from rocketing energy bills.

In a fierce attack on his rival’s plans for the looming crisis, the underdog in the leadership race said the public would not accept a “moral failure” to help the most vulnerable.

Ms Truss has attacked “handouts” while planning tax cuts – but, at hustings in Belfast, Mr Sunak warned they would give £1,700 to a someone on a cabinet minister’s salary, but only £1 a week to the lowest-paid.

