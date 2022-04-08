Cost of living: UK households more worried about money than at any time in past 10 years, study suggests

Pollsters say Treasury’s ‘limited measures’ have ‘evidently failed to reassure most consumers’, Lamiat Sabin reports

Friday 08 April 2022 16:48
Households in the UK are more pessimistic about their finances now than at any other time in the last decade, according to a new study.

Many factors are contributing to the current cost of living crisis. Experts have attributed the high prices of energy, food, and bills to higher post-pandemic tax rates, inflation hitting 30-year highs, and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

More people are worried about meeting everyday costs now than a year ago, results of a monthly survey by YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) show.

