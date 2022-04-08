Households in the UK are more pessimistic about their finances now than at any other time in the last decade, according to a new study.

Many factors are contributing to the current cost of living crisis. Experts have attributed the high prices of energy, food, and bills to higher post-pandemic tax rates, inflation hitting 30-year highs, and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

More people are worried about meeting everyday costs now than a year ago, results of a monthly survey by YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) show.