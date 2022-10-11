The government has been accused of "ignoring" an official recommendation to pay NHS staff who can’t work because they caught long Covid at work.

Ministers have reportedly been told that health workers who end up with long-term disabling conditions from Covid-19 should qualify for industrial injury disablement benefits – but are yet to take action.

The recommendation by the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council (IIAC) would see the key workers affected by the virus qualify for £188.60 in weekly benefits, which is higher than the usual rate.