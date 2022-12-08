Covid proteins can infect and kill lung cancer cells, study finds
Breakthrough study suggests Covid could help in the battle against cancer, Mustafa Qadri writes
A modified Covid protein has been found to kill lung cancer cells, a potentially groundbreaking study has discovered.
Scientists used a modified version of the spike protein found in Covid cells - the part which binds to human cells and infects people - and found it killed cancer cells in mice as well as human cells in a petri dish.
Professor of neurology and lead investigator of the study, Kalipada Pahan said: “If these results are replicated in lung cancer patients, it would uncover a promising avenue of this devastating disease.”
