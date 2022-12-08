Jump to content

Covid proteins can infect and kill lung cancer cells, study finds

Breakthrough study suggests Covid could help in the battle against cancer, Mustafa Qadri writes

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Thursday 08 December 2022 00:18
<p>Researchers said there have been anecdotal cases of people with lung cancer whose conditions improved after being infected with Covid</p>

Researchers said there have been anecdotal cases of people with lung cancer whose conditions improved after being infected with Covid

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A modified Covid protein has been found to kill lung cancer cells, a potentially groundbreaking study has discovered.

Scientists used a modified version of the spike protein found in Covid cells - the part which binds to human cells and infects people - and found it killed cancer cells in mice as well as human cells in a petri dish.

Professor of neurology and lead investigator of the study, Kalipada Pahan said: “If these results are replicated in lung cancer patients, it would uncover a promising avenue of this devastating disease.”

