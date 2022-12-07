Can I get a swab test for Strep A? Online retailers selling out as infections rise across UK
In certain countries, rapid Strep A tests are used to spot the bacterial infection
Nine children have died from Strep A in recent weeks amid a rise in infections across the UK.
While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, the bacteria can cause a potentially fatal illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.
Group A streptococcus (GAS) is a common bacteria, carried in throats and on skin but it doesn’t always result in illness. However, GAS can lead to a number of infections, some mild and some more serious.
The most serious come from invasive group A strep, known as iGAS.
Health officials explain these infections are caused by the bacteria getting into parts of the body where it is not normally found, such as the lungs or the bloodstream and in rare cases an iGAS infection can be fatal.
Though still relatively uncommon, there has been an increase in iGAS cases and deaths this year, particularly in children under 10.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says GAS is spread by close contact with an infected person and can be passed on through coughs and sneezes or from a wound.
Symptoms to look out for in your child include a sore throat, headache and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel. On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will still have a sandpapery feel.
But how Strep A can be diagnosed beyond informing parents or caregivers of the early signs to look for and when to seek medical care?
In certain countries, rapid Strep A tests are used to spot the bacterial infection.
The tests commonly used in the United States are not too dissimilar in design to the lateral flow tests used to quickly diagnose Covid-19. Throat swabs taken by a medical practitioner and results become apparent within 15 minutes.
If positive, an infected patient can start a course of antibiotics immediately, If negative, but the medical professional still has cause to suspect Strep A, the swab is sent to a lab for more thorough investigation.
Though not used in the NHS, this has not stopped some parents from going in search of at-home testing options.
In the wake of reports of at least nine Strep A related deaths, it appears tests available to buy online have sold out on various websites.
Testing kits which had available on Amazon and some online pharmacies have been marked as out of stock or currently unavailable.
Though in most cases Strep A will resolve without medical intervention, children can on occasion develop a bacterial infection on top of the virus, and that can make them more unwell.
As a parent, if you feel that your child seems seriously unwell, you should trust your own judgement, said the UKHSA.
Health officials say you should contact NHS 111 or your GP if:
- Your child is getting worse
- Your child is feeding or eating much less than normal
- Your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more, or shows other signs of dehydration
- Your baby is under 3 months old and has a temperature of 38C, or is older than 3 months and has a temperature of 39C or higher
- Your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty
- Your child is very tired or irritable
In more serious cases, you should call 999 or go to A&E if:
- Your child is having difficulty breathing – you may notice grunting noises or their tummy sucking in under their ribs
- There are pauses when your child breathes
- Your child’s skin, tongue or lips are blue
- Your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake
