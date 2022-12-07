✕ Close What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?

A pupil who attended a primary school in Belfast died on Monday after being diagnosed with a severe form of Strep A, her school has confirmed – bringing the UK-wide death toll to nine.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale developed a severe illness last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, where she had been in intensive care.

A spokesperson for Black Mountain Primary School said: “Sadly, the governors, staff and students of Black Mountain Primary School have been informed of the death of one of our P2 pupils.

“This is a tragic loss to the Black Mountain Primary School family and our school community, and the thoughts of the entire school are with the pupil’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Nine children are confirmed to have died from Strep A in recent weeks, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed there has been an increase in infections.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria causes a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.