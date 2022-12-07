Strep A news - live: Ninth child dies as Belfast school confirms ‘tragic loss’ of pupil
Pupil was in a P2 class, where children are usually aged between five and six
A pupil who attended a primary school in Belfast died on Monday after being diagnosed with a severe form of Strep A, her school has confirmed – bringing the UK-wide death toll to nine.
Stella-Lily McCorkindale developed a severe illness last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, where she had been in intensive care.
A spokesperson for Black Mountain Primary School said: “Sadly, the governors, staff and students of Black Mountain Primary School have been informed of the death of one of our P2 pupils.
“This is a tragic loss to the Black Mountain Primary School family and our school community, and the thoughts of the entire school are with the pupil’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
Nine children are confirmed to have died from Strep A in recent weeks, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed there has been an increase in infections.
While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria causes a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.
Can adults get Strep A? Cases rise across UK as nine children die from infection
Nine children have now died from Strep A amidst a growing number of infections in recent weeks.
But why is Strep A spreading amongst children and can adults contract it? Eleanor Noyce has the details here:
Strep A infections are increasing amongst children - but can adults contract it too?
Scarlet fever is more common in children, but adults can also contract Strep A
Mother ‘terrified’ as daughter fights for life with Strep A infection
Mother waits 12 hours for call back on NHS 111
Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas reports:
Amid a crisis in NHS 111, one mother, Holly Ramsey, told The Independent at the end of November she waited 12 hours for a call back for her children who were later treated with antibiotics for suspected Strep A.
Ms Ramsey had to go to NHS 111 online and ask for a call back after calling NHS 111 to be told there was a high demand for calls. But the automated online service, which looks at symptoms you’ve entered, directed the mother-of-three to A&E, which she said she knew was too “drastic”.
After getting through to NHS 111 she had to wait 12 hours to be called back for advice on her six-year-old twins, and a further 12 hours when her five-month-old daughter also showed symptoms.
She secured a GP appointment for the next day, at which point they were given antibiotics because doctors suspected Scarlet Fever, but Holly then became ill herself, having to wait another 17 hours for a callback.
Ms Ramsey said: “What really upset me is if didn’t have my mum there helping and a husband, with the children, I don’t know what I would have done. I was so ill I couldn’t get out of bed, and I couldn’t even talk because of the pain in my throat. It’s just awful knowing that you don’t get that call back.”
Voices | As a parent, Strep A is all I can think about
In this column, Independent Voices editor Victoria Richards writes:
“This morning, I received a letter from the UK health and security agency informing me that the primary school my children go to in east London has several reported cases of scarlet fever and impetigo; which are both caused by the bacteria Group A streptococcus – the same strain that has resulted in some child deaths in severe cases.
“To say I’m worried would be an understatement: not least when both of my children have reported sore throats and aching tummies in the last couple of days; and the symptoms of scarlet fever include sore throat, headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms are common, and also consistent with the winter bugs that parents know to expect, year on year.
“Upon reading the latest news, I was immediately filled with the desire to haul both of my children out of the classroom; to strip them down and inspect every inch of their bodies for a telltale fine red rash; to run my fingertips over their skin to try to see whether they have any patches that feel like “sandpaper”. I want, in other words, to do what every parent and carer wants: to keep them safe from harm.
“But panic doesn’t help anyone, we all know that.”
Opinion: As a parent, Strep A is all I can think about
There’s nothing we can do, except be vigilant for the signs and remember all of the hard lessons learned during Covid
Downing Street urges parents to be ‘on the lookout’
Downing Street has urged parents to be on the “lookout” for symptoms after the rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria.
Officials said they can “fully understand” that parents are concerned by rising cases but stressed the NHS is “well prepared” for such situations.
Downing Street urges parents to be ‘on the lookout’ amid rising cases of Strep A
No 10 also denied there was a shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin.
Exclusive: NHS 111 crisis adds pressure to health system as Strep A calls spike
In case you missed it, our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas revealed claims yesterday that the crisis in NHS 111 had left vulnerable patients unable to the get help they need while staff struggle to cope with the volume of calls.
Over the weekend there was a surge in 111 calls in relation to Strep A symptoms, staff told The Independent, warning that as call numbers grow, their jobs have become like “working in a sweatshop”, with targets for the number of calls being put before patient safety.
NHS 111 crisis adds pressure to health system as Strep A calls spike
Exclusive: Holly Ramsey from Kent waited 12 hours for a NHS 111 call back for her children with Scarlet Fever symptoms
How many cases are there across the UK?
My colleague Liam James has this report on the geographical spread of cases in the UK:
Strep A cases in your area as hundreds of infections reported across UK
Infections have been found around the country, as authorities warn parents to be vigilant
Mother waits nearly 10 hours in A&E with daughter
A mother whose daughters have both contracted Strep A is warning other parents to be aware of the symptoms, advising: “If something doesn't seem right, go straight to the doctor.”
The woman, from Llandudno, Conwy county, initially thought her elder daughter – who has scarlet fever – had a chest infection which then “turned into some kind of sickness bug, so I thought she had one of those 24-hour things”.
“But after four days of hardly eating, I knew it wasn't just a bug. At times she seemed OK. Then her temp would spike to 40C,” she told the BBC.
She took her daughter to A&E, where she had to wait nearly 10 hours before her daughter was seen and given a prescription for penicillin, with the mother advised to keep all of her children off school.
Ms Jones' youngest daughter aged three, also caught the infection and is being treated with antibiotics, the broadcaster reports.
Not yet enough evidence to link Covid rules to Strep A outbreak, expert says
There is not yet enough data to support the hypothesis that Covid restrictions have played a role in the early arrival of Strep A season, a public health expert has said.
“Why are we seeing a steep increase in cases, at a different time of year compared with before the pandemic? The scientific process involves waiting for clear data, analysing this data and testing it against various explanations,” Devi Sridhar of the University of Edinburgh wrote in The Guardian.
“But sadly, those with political or ideological agendas have been quick to fit this into their pre-existing narrative: some have said it’s a consequence of lockdown and children not being exposed enough to diseases and building up an “immunity debt”, while others have said it’s due to weakened immune systems from prior Covid-19 infection, given that the majority of children have now had Covid-19.
“Neither of these hypotheses has enough data to support it yet. And in fact one could also argue that restrictions on social mixing and the reduced transmission of all infectious diseases delayed strep A infection in children, including severe cases.
“A similar argument can be made for the benefits of delaying RSV infection in infants, which can trigger recurrent wheezing and asthma during childhood.”
Parents warned to look out for these symptoms
My colleague Emily Atkinson has this report on the symptoms that parent have been told to watch out for:
Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise
Warning comes as another child dies after contracting Strep A infection
