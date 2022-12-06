Another primary school pupil dies from Strep A as death toll rises to nine

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A primary school pupil in Belfast has died after contracting Strep A, becoming the ninth child to die from the bacterial infection.

The child was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The pupil was in a P2 class, where children are usually aged between five and six, the school confirmed.

“Sadly, the governors, staff and students of Black Mountain Primary School have been informed of the death of one of our P2 pupils,” a spokesperson for the school said.

“This is a tragic loss to the Black Mountain Primary School family and our school community, and the thoughts of the entire school are with the pupil’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

They added: “A letter has been sent by the school to parents, informing them of our tragic loss and providing information on the support services available through school for our children during this incredibly sad time.

“We recognise that this news may cause worry amongst our school community and we want to reassure parents that we continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency at this time.”

Health authorities say Strep A usually causes a mild infection leading to sore throats or scarlet fever which can easily be treated with antibiotics.

However, in rare cases it can get into the bloodstream and turn into a potentially life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) disease.

Early signs and symptoms of the invasive disease include a high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body, redness at the site of a wound and vomiting or diarrhoea.

Eight other pupils across the UK have died after contracting Strep A in recent weeks.

This has included Hanna Roap, a seven-year-old from Wales, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, a four-year-old from Buckinghamshire.

The parents of four-year-old Camila Rose Burns, who has been fighting iGAS in hospital, have also shared their agony as their daughter continued to fight for her life.

The UK Health and Security Agency said there has been a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual - including a slight increase in iGAS cases.

“This is still uncommon; however, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious,” Dr Colin Brown from the body said.

“Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

