Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Four primary school-aged children have died after contracting the Strep A bacterial infection.

On Friday, it was confirmed that a child from St John’s School in Ealing, West London had passed away, the day after a death was reported in Penarth, Wales.

A six-year-old girl died following an outbreak of the infection at a school in Surrey last week.

And a four-year-old boy died on November 14, it emerged today.

Strep A is a common infection that causes strep throat, or tonsillitis, scarlet fever and, in extreme cases, invasive Group A Strep (iGAS), which can be fatal.

Earlier, the parents of the child who attended the school in Wales paid tribute to their daughter.

Hanna Roap, aged seven, died 24 hours after becoming ill with the infection.

Mum Salah and dad Abul, both 37, said: "As most of you will be wondering what the cause of death was and to prevent misinformation, Hanna passed away as a result of contracting Strep A.

“It all happened suddenly,” they told local media.

Following her death, Dr Gjini said Wales Public Health was working with the school to raise awareness about the infection, suggesting people familiarise themselves with the symptoms of fever, sore throat, severe muscle aches and redness at the site of a wound.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected,” the doctor said.

More follows…