Second primary school pupil dies from Strep A bacterial infection

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A child has died after contracting invasive strep A, Public Health Wales said.

The pupil attended Victoria Primary School in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, in the Vale of Glamorgan, the health authority said.

It follows the death of a six-year-old child following an outbreak of the bacterial infection at a school in Surrey last week. Three more cases were then reported at a nearby school this week.

The latest death was confirmed by Public Health Wales’ communicable disease control consultant Dr Ardiana Gjini on Thursday.

Most people who come into contact with the bacteria remain well and symptom-free or develop mild throat or skin infections.

Dr Gjini said Public Health Wales is working with the school to raise awareness about the disease, suggesting people familiarise themselves with the symptoms of fever, sore throat, severe muscle aches and redness at the site of a wound.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected,” the doctor said.

“Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases, and we ask that the privacy of the family is respected.”

Invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS or Strep A) is known to cause scarlet fever, throat infections and, in very rare cases, invasive disease.

This can occur when bacteria get into parts of the body where they are not usually found, such as the blood, muscle or the lungs.

It can happen if the bacteria get past a person’s defences, such as through an open wound or when a person’s immune system is depleted.

Parents have been reminded to consider nasal flu vaccine for their children where appropriate. Those with the above symptoms should call 111 immediately.