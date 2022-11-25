Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?

Parents advised to be mindful of signs including characteristic rash and ‘strawberry tongue’

Andy Gregory
Friday 25 November 2022 08:19
Comments
<p>A high temperature can be among the first symptoms of scarlet fever</p>

A high temperature can be among the first symptoms of scarlet fever

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.

The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat.

Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.

The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to rise in each of the following years, government figures showed in 2020.

Recommended

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been monitoring infection rates in northwest England.

This follows a number of outbreaks in schools in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and health officials have advised parents to look out for symptoms in their children.

Is scarlet fever serious?

While scarlet fever was among the leading causes of death in the 19th century, it is now typically a mild illness.

It affects mostly young children, and can now be easily treated with antibiotics.

However, in rare cases, it can cause complications – ranging from ear infections, to pneumonia, meningitis and rheumatic fever.

Is it contagious and how does it spread?

According to the NHS, scarlet fever is “very infectious and can easily spread to other people”.

It is caused by a bacteria called group A Streptococcus, which are commonly found in the nose and throat and also cause infections such as impetigo and strep throat.

It usually takes two to five days for someone exposed to the bacteria to become unwell with scarlet fever.

It is transmitted via airborne respiratory droplets, which can be spread by coughing and sneezing, however, people can also become infected through direct contact with the mucus, saliva or skin of an infected person.

It can also be caught by sharing contaminated towels, baths, clothes or bed linen.

What are the symptoms?

The illness typically begins with flu-like symptoms, which can include a high temperature, headache, sore throat, flushed cheeks, and swollen neck glands.

Early on in the illness, the bacteria can cause a whitish coating to appear on the tongue, which eventually peels, leaving the tongue red, swollen and covered in bumps – also known as “strawberry tongue”.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Some 12 to 48 hours after the initial scarlet fever symptoms, a characteristic pinkish rash then usually appears on the body.

According to the NHS, a scarlet fever rash looks like small, raised bumps and makes the patient’s skin feel rough like sandpaper. The rash starts on the chest and stomach before spreading.

How do you treat it and stop it from spreading?

While most cases of scarlet fever clear up after about a week without treatment, a course of antibiotics are recommended – speeding up recovery time and lowering the risk of complications, according to NHS Scotland.

The fever typically improves within 24 hours of starting antibiotics – usually penicillin or amoxicillin tablets – with the other symptoms disappearing within a few days.

You can relieve some of the symptoms of scarlet fever by drinking cool fluids, taking painkillers such as paracetamol to reduce a high temperature, and using calamine lotion or antihistamine tablets to ease itching, the NHS website says.

Recommended

A person infected with scarlet fever can spread the illness up to six days prior to symptoms. While people typically remain infectious until 24 hours after a first dose of antibiotics, those who do not to take them typically remain infectious for two to three weeks after the onset of symptoms.

In order to limit the spread of scarlet fever, people are advised to practice good hygiene by washing hands with warm water and soap, covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and not sharing drinking glasses or utensils.

Following one of the recent outbreaks, Greater Manchester’s lead director of public health Professor Kate Ardern told the Manchester Evening News: “It’s really important we do try and break the rate of transmission of scarlet fever.

“It sounds like a very old-fashioned disease, which it is, but it’s back on the rise again and we do need to try and contain it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in